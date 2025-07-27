Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 31,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 319,034 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2%

Best Buy stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.