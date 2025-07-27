Biotech Stocks To Research – July 25th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Bloom Energy, AbbVie, and IQVIA are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, cell culture, or molecular biology—to develop products and technologies in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sciences. Investors in these stocks aim to benefit from breakthroughs in drug development, diagnostic tools, and other life-science innovations, though the sector can be volatile due to high research costs, regulatory hurdles, and clinical trial risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.08. 2,070,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,993. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average is $204.15.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,021,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,794. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.66 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.62. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $197.03. 906,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53.

