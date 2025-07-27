BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 78,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

