BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

