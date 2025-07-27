Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187,696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 1,550,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,839,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.89 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

