Booking (BKNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $50.05 per share and revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $210 EPS for the current fiscal year and $243 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,546.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5,049.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Booking stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5,700.00 target price (up from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

