British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 186.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 555,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7%

BTI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.