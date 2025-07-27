Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.