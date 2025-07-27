Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

Shares of COF stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 608,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

