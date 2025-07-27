Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

