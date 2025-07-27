CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 461,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,495.48. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $58,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,802.80. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,297. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

