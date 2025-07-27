Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.