Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

