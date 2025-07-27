Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,356,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $129.46 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. TD Cowen lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $228,559.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

