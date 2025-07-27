Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

