Cerity Partners LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 110.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.29. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

