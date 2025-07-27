Cerity Partners LLC Has $386,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 16.7%

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.