Cerity Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $146.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $584.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $4.3222 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

