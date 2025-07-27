Cerity Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 190.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

