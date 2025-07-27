Cerity Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 146,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

