Cerity Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLJP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,896,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,952 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

