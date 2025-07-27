Cerity Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after buying an additional 4,306,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,588 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.