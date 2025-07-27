Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 9.3%

NYSE:GNW opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

GNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

