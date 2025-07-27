Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

