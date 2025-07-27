Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,096. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:RDN opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

