Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $3,871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lear by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Lear’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

