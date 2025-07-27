Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UWM by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 699,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,903 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,265.44. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000,540 shares of company stock worth $25,166,265. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.26 on Friday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.