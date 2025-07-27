Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

