Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last three months. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.