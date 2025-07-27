Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.4%

VRE opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.