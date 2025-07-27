Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 404,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 740,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 115,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 304,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.62 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

