Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

