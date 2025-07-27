CHINA MINSHENG (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of CHINA MINSHENG (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.40. CHINA MINSHENG shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

CHINA MINSHENG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

CHINA MINSHENG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. CHINA MINSHENG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About CHINA MINSHENG

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

