Choreo LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

