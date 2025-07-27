Choreo LLC Acquires 5,681 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

