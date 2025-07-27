Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $113,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

