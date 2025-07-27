Choreo LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,594 shares of company stock worth $7,482,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

