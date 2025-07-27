Choreo LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 10.2%

IFRA opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

