Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 591,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 204,697 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.27 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

