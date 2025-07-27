Choreo LLC Has $728,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,974,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,213,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Credicorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

