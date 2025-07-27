Choreo LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

