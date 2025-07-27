Choreo LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 60,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Melius downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.