Choreo LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,922,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

