Choreo LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Corning by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.