Choreo LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

