Choreo LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

