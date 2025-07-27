Choreo LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $88.20 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.