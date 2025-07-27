Choreo LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

IUSG stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $155.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

