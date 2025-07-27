Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.