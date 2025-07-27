Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

